Tomorrow is National Condom Day, AACo Department of Health has some resources for you

February 14 is National Condom Day, a time to remind county residents of the importance of protecting themselves and their sexual partners against sexually transmitted infections (STIs), which are on the rise. Since 2016, Anne Arundel County has seen increases in STIs, especially gonorrhea, which has increased by approximately 60 percent since January 2016. Anne Arundel County has the fourth highest rates of gonorrhea, chlamydia, and primary and secondary syphilis infections among counties throughout Maryland. STIs are often present without symptoms, so the Anne Arundel County Department of Health urges all residents to learn what STIs are, how to prevent them, and how to get tested and treated.

The Department of Health’s STI Clinical Services Program provides quality screening, treatment and education services for eligible county residents. Eligible county residents who are uninsured or underinsured and want to be screened or treated for an STI can be evaluated by and receive care from contracted medical providers. Documentation of Anne Arundel County residency is required. For more information or to obtain confidential, low-cost STI testing, call 410-222-7382 or visit www.aahealth.org/std.

The HIV/STI Prevention and Care Program offers free Safe Sex Kits, which can be ordered by calling 410-222-7382 or by visiting www.aahealth.org/safesexkit and filling out the online order form. The kit contains condoms, facts about STI signs and symptoms, and information on prevention and testing services offered by the Department of Health. Condoms are also available at all Department of Health centers.

