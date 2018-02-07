STEP UP Lacrosse Charity to hold fundraiser at Brian Boru

STEP UP Lacrosse Charity will host a fundraiser at the Brian Boru Restaurant and Pub on Thursday, March 1, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm. The authentic Irish pub is located at 489 Ritchie Hwy in Severna Park, Maryland. Funds raised during the event will go towards the self-publishing of a motivational children’s book, Charlie STEPs UP to Lacrosse, which comes complete with a lacrosse playbook of offensive and defensive lessons, as well as inspirational songs. Specifically, funds will aid in the creation of the book, including costs for the illustrations, printing, shipping and an ISBN. Ultimately, a portion of each book will benefit the STEP UP Lacrosse Charity.

STEP UP Lacrosse Charity is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to providing disadvantaged and under privileged youth the unique opportunity to learn the sport of lacrosse from the most experienced players in the world. Donations will result in clinics, camps, equipment and more.

“This has been a longtime passion project and dream of mine to bring two of my passions—writing and lacrosse—together so that I can give back to the sport that has given me so much in my life,” said Lauren Burke Meyer, author of Charlie STEPs UP to Lacrosse. “Along with the STEP UP Lacrosse Owners Becky Clipp Cassilly and Jenny Vela, we’re extremely grateful to Brian Boru for graciously hosting the fundraising event and serving as a hub to bring the local community together in support of this mission.”

Patrons of the fundraising event will have the opportunity to order from a special three-course menu that is $25 per person, and the restaurant will donate $10 per meal to the STEP UP Lacrosse Charity. Kids meal options will be available for $10 each with $3 per meal going to charity. Vegetarian and Gluten-free entrée options will be offered. Anyone is welcome to attend the event, and reservations are strongly recommended, especially for larger groups. Reservations can be made by calling Brian Boru at 410-975-2678. Supporters who are unable to dine in, can also order carryout.

“In addition to the charity, STEP UP Lacrosse offers camps, clinics and more to the community, and our daughters have been coached by Becky and Jenny for 10 years,” said Deirdre and Michael Galway, owners of Brian Boru. “From their first clinic, our girls walked away with a new love for the game and a huge amount of knowledge – and it has continued since then. Becky and Jenny don’t just teach lacrosse, it’s more than that. They empower girls to be the best they can be. And, obviously, without Becky and Jenny and everything they did (on and off the field), our girls would not be where they are today, and also who they are today.”

Additionally, there will be a 50/50 raffle, as well as other raffles available from brands and local businesses including: Rockwell Fitness, The Cottage, Kicked Up Fitness, Rams Head On Stage, Squisito Pizza & Pasta, Franklin’s Toys, Nike Lacrosse, New Era, Burt’s Bees and Clorox.

For any questions about the event, or if you’re a local business that wants to sponsor a raffle, please contact Lauren Burke Meyer at [email protected] or call 410-949-6251.

If you can’t attend the event but still want to support the cause, you can make a check out to STEP UP LACROSSE CHARITY and mail it to 609 Captain John Brice Way, Annapolis, MD 21401. STEP UP Lacrosse Charity is a 501(c)(3) organization and donations are tax deductible.

