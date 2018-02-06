Spyro Gyro and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy–coming soon to Rams Head On Stage!

“Herrmann
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

Wednesday, May 30

8pm | $49.50

 

In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

Sunday, July 8

8pm | $35

 

Rita Rudner

Sunday, July 15

5pm & 8pm | $45

 

Spyro Gyra

Sunday, July 22

8pm | $49.50

 

Melissa Manchester

Sunday, August 5

8pm | $49.50

 

Jeff Daniels

  1. Ben Daniels Band

Friday, August 17

8pm | $45

 

Rik Emmett of Triumph

Friday, September 21

8pm | $37.50

 

Don Felder Formerly of The Eagles

Tuesday, October 23

8pm | $85

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

02/06 Dean Rosenthal’s Acoustic/Electric Racket Show

02/08 Walter Beasley w. Unit 3 Deep

02/09 The Capitol Steps

02/10 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 6th Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit

02/11 An Afternoon with Mary Gauthier *All Ages Matinee

02/11 Trouble Funk

02/12 Three Dog Night

02/14 Melanie Fiona

02/15 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Phillip “Doc” Martin

02/16 Rubix Kube

02/17 The Association

02/18 John Oates of Hall & Oates

02/19 David Cook

02/20 Jefferson Starship

02/21 Robert Stevenson of A Silent Film: All Good Things Tour w. I Am Strikes

02/22 Parsonsfield

02/23 Nick Moss Band

02/24 Rachael Yamagata: Songs -Stories – Solo Tour *All Ages Matinee

02/24 Keiko Matsui

02/25 Oleta Adams

02/26 Uriah Heep

02/27 + 28 Graham Nash

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

