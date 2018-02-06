Spyro Gyro and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy–coming soon to Rams Head On Stage!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Big Bad VooDoo Daddy
Wednesday, May 30
8pm | $49.50
In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
Sunday, July 8
8pm | $35
Rita Rudner
Sunday, July 15
5pm & 8pm | $45
Spyro Gyra
Sunday, July 22
8pm | $49.50
Melissa Manchester
Sunday, August 5
8pm | $49.50
Jeff Daniels
- Ben Daniels Band
Friday, August 17
8pm | $45
Rik Emmett of Triumph
Friday, September 21
8pm | $37.50
Don Felder Formerly of The Eagles
Tuesday, October 23
8pm | $85
UPCOMING SHOWS:
02/06 Dean Rosenthal’s Acoustic/Electric Racket Show
02/08 Walter Beasley w. Unit 3 Deep
02/09 The Capitol Steps
02/10 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 6th Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit
02/11 An Afternoon with Mary Gauthier *All Ages Matinee
02/11 Trouble Funk
02/12 Three Dog Night
02/14 Melanie Fiona
02/15 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Phillip “Doc” Martin
02/16 Rubix Kube
02/17 The Association
02/18 John Oates of Hall & Oates
02/19 David Cook
02/20 Jefferson Starship
02/21 Robert Stevenson of A Silent Film: All Good Things Tour w. I Am Strikes
02/22 Parsonsfield
02/23 Nick Moss Band
02/24 Rachael Yamagata: Songs -Stories – Solo Tour *All Ages Matinee
02/24 Keiko Matsui
02/25 Oleta Adams
02/26 Uriah Heep
02/27 + 28 Graham Nash
