SOUPer Bowl raises more than $1900 for Light House

Over 200 people braved the cold rain Sunday afternoon for the 12th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch at Heritage Baptist Church in Annapolis, raising $1900 for the Light House Homeless Prevention and Support Center in Annapolis.

Students from the Light House BEST Culinary Job Training Program and volunteers from the church and community ladled soups prepared by Chef Zachary Pope during the 90 minute event. Guests enjoyed a selection of chili, chicken noodle or baked potato soups along with salad, bread and dessert. Cakes, flowers and soup ingredients were donated by Whole Foods of Annapolis. There was no admission fee, but donations were requested to help the Light House.

Heritage Baptist Church (1740 Forest Drive, Annapolis) is an affiliate congregational partner of the shelter, offering support and resources throughout the year.

