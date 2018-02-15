Sidney Butcher new AACPS Board of Education member

The School Board Appointment Commission of Anne Arundel County appointed Sidney Butcher of Hanover to fill the vacant District 32 seat on the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County last night.

Butcher will be sworn in at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2018, by the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office.

Five candidates originally applied for the seat, though one candidate withdrew shortly afterward. The Commission interviewed the remaining four candidates on January 31, 2018.

Butcher’s term will expire on December 2, 2018, as the Board begins its transition to a fully elected Board.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB