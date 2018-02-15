“Herrmann
“Washington

Sidney Butcher new AACPS Board of Education member

| February 15, 2018
Rams Head

The School Board Appointment Commission of Anne Arundel County appointed Sidney Butcher of Hanover to fill the vacant District 32 seat on the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County last night.

Butcher will be sworn in at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2018, by the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office.

Five candidates originally applied for the seat, though one candidate withdrew shortly afterward. The Commission interviewed the remaining four candidates on January 31, 2018.

Butcher’s term will expire on December 2, 2018, as the Board begins its transition to a fully elected Board.

Severn Bank

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«