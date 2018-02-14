“Herrmann
“Washington

Shooting at Ft. Meade, suspect in custody

| February 14, 2018
Rams Head

Details are few (as are most details surrounding Ft. Meade and the National Security Agency campus) but at least one person has been injured in a shooting this morning at a gate into the Canine Road entrance of Ft. Meade off of Maryland Route 32 as a black SUV attempted to breach the gate.

Anne Arundel Country Fire and Police responded; however the investigation is being handled by the authorities on the base and by the FBI.

NBC Washington’s Brad Freitas was above the scene and took photos where you can clearly see bullet holes in a black Dodge SUV with New York plates.

There initially were reports of three people shot including a law enforcement officer from the facility. However, authorities are now saying that the injuries were related to the accident and not the shooting.

Route 32 was shut down in both directions this morning, but is now re-opened.

More details will b provided as they become available.

Severn Bank

Category: Breaking News, Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»