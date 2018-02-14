Shooting at Ft. Meade, suspect in custody

Details are few (as are most details surrounding Ft. Meade and the National Security Agency campus) but at least one person has been injured in a shooting this morning at a gate into the Canine Road entrance of Ft. Meade off of Maryland Route 32 as a black SUV attempted to breach the gate.

Anne Arundel Country Fire and Police responded; however the investigation is being handled by the authorities on the base and by the FBI.

NBC Washington’s Brad Freitas was above the scene and took photos where you can clearly see bullet holes in a black Dodge SUV with New York plates.

#Chopper4 showing bullet holes through windshield of SUV after it crashes into NSA campus entrance, at least one person in custody, possibly another shot, turn on @nbcwashington for updates #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/sNtCaJjIPR — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) February 14, 2018

#UPDATE: This is the black SUV that was stopped at the security barricades near the visitors gate that leads into the National Security Agency complex at Ft. Meade https://t.co/qZ9iiE8Zch pic.twitter.com/nYl9eBD8Kf — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) February 14, 2018

There initially were reports of three people shot including a law enforcement officer from the facility. However, authorities are now saying that the injuries were related to the accident and not the shooting.

Check out my @wbalradio video from @NSAGov after this morning's incident at the Canine Gate off of Route 32 as an SUV apparently rammed a barricade and there was gunfire pic.twitter.com/1H0wFcsmET — Scott Wykoff (@ScottWykoffWBAL) February 14, 2018

Route 32 was shut down in both directions this morning, but is now re-opened.

More details will b provided as they become available.

