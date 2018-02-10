“Shifting the Paradigm Back to Humanity”; a single-day conference in Londontowne

The Shifting the Paradigm Back to Humanity conference will center progressive, indigenous speakers from the DC Metro area who will address current issues that affect melanated communities, using their collective experiences as Native American, Latino and African American citizens. Following their presentations will be a panel opportunity with audience participation.

The purpose of this event is to highlight and model the importance of changing the processes and culture of how decisions that affect communities of color are often fragmented, uninformed and contribute to the division in our society. By facilitating dialogue and collaboration, collective solutions can be presented and successfully implemented by using the many diverse voices of experience.

WHAT:

One Day Speaker Conference: Shifting the Paradigm Back to Humanity to realign with purpose and responsibility to each other and our world

Speakers:

Aminah Sane Ghaffar – Indigenous Advocate, Cultural Chair, Biology Major (MS) and Graduate student at Georgetown University .

Gray Michael Parsons – Native rights activist and author. His book titled, “Hope on Hattarask,” details the history of his tribe – the Machapunga Tuscarora.

Elena Jimenez – Spiritual Advisor and Coach. Elena is gifted in outlining the significance of humans tapping into their spiritual resources to produce changes within themselves, with humanity and the earth. https://www.facebook.com/ExecuteYourDestiny/

Allie Moore – Activist and Community Organizer. Allie’s gift is exploring the impact of race and its issues on humanity and community on a local and national level – in a raw and honest manner. www.AllietConvostarter.com

WHY:

To provide educators, activist, and concerned citizens with a unique opportunity to:

● Hear from diverse, indigenous speakers and gain an understanding of the similarities of how lives are affected by social issues that are derived from racism

● A space for meeting and collaborating with other progressives and citizens who want to change the way decisions that affect many diverse communities are made in systems of government, private industry and non-profit

● An educational experience in being “woke” and learning the importance of solving issues together rather than divided by race

WHERE:

Historic Londontowne and Gardens

839 Londontown Road

Edgewater, MD 21037

WHEN: February 24, 2018, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

HOW:

Tickets available at: https://shiftingparadigm.brownpapertickets.com/

$65/pp pre-registration until February 23, 2018 and $85 at the door

Lunch included.

Registration will begin at 9:00 AM.

WHO:

Open to the public especially educators, activists, progressives, Indigenous people, community groups, non-profits and residents interested in race relations, community organizing, social and racial justice and the spirituality of humanity.

Sponsorships, food and retail vendor spots available.

Source : The Change Starter, LLC

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB