SHA preparing for an icy commute tomorrow

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is pretreating roadways with salt brine in advance of possible an overnight mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. While the timing for the change over from snow to sleet and freezing rain is not certain, it could occur during the morning rush hour.

“Storms that hit during morning or afternoon rush hours pose challenges for crews as they get stuck in traffic, which hampers operations,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Greg Slater. “Adding an ice component to the scenario makes driving dangerous, so we are urging commuters to monitor weather conditions closely and make safe travel decisions.”

Snow is forecasted to begin overnight/early morning Wednesday and change over to sleet/freezing rain and then all rain by afternoon. Those who must travel in the morning should allow extra time, slow speeds and be extra cautious on elevated roadways (bridges, ramps and overpasses).

MDOT SHA emergency operators and maintenance staff will closely monitor roads and patrol for any icy patches as temperatures drop. Using cutting-edge technology, such as infrared pavement sensors, crews can target areas needing treatment and management can determine appropriate deployment of resources.

Travelers may obtain the latest free travel information and access to live traffic cameras by logging onto www.MD511.org. Customers may also follow MDOT SHA on Twitter @MDSHA and “like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MarylandStateHighwayAdministration.

