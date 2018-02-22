Sex With Strangers at Colonial Players

The Colonial Players, Inc. of Annapolis, Maryland is pleased to present Sex with Strangers, written by Laura Eason. The New York Daily News calls it “a smart comedy” that “keeps you wondering what’s coming next…”

Ethan is a hyper-connected millennial and star blogger. His first book “Sex with Strangers,” a collection of personal blog posts that chronicles his many sexual exploits, is a best-seller. Olivia is a gifted but obscure Gen-X novelist. When the two meet one snowy night, they each crave what the other possesses. As attraction turns to sex, they inch closer to getting what they want. Before that happens, however, each must confront the dark side of ambition as they try to reinvent themselves in a digital world where the past is only a click away.

Sex with Strangers features Dylan Roche and Elizabeth Hester, and is directed by Dave Carter. Performances run February 23 through March 18, 2018. Performances will be held at 8:00pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:00pm on Sundays.

Tickets for Sex with Strangers are $23 for Adults, and $18 for Seniors, Students, and Military. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.thecolonialplayers.org, or by calling the Box Office at 410-268-7373, option 2.

Please note, this production contains adult themes, and is not suitable for children.

