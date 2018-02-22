Several marches scheduled for political change

A local march for the March For Our Lives movement, started by students who survived the Parkland, Florida school shooting will take place on March 24, 2018 at Lawyer’s Mall in Annapolis.

In addition, there are several national events, and there will be local ones to coincide.

March 14 #Enough Walkout

Women’s March organizers have lent their voices to the call, encouraging students, teachers and their allies to walk out of schools on March 14 to protest gun violence.

The event is the brainchild of EMPOWER, the Woman’s March youth branch, and will take place exactly one month after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It’s scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in every time zone and last for 17 minutes — one for each victim who lost their life in the massacre. It includes elementary schools to colleges and universities. Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1767175080245694/