Several marches scheduled for political change
A local march for the March For Our Lives movement, started by students who survived the Parkland, Florida school shooting will take place on March 24, 2018 at Lawyer’s Mall in Annapolis.
March 14 #Enough Walkout
Women’s March organizers have lent their voices to the call, encouraging students, teachers and their allies to walk out of schools on March 14 to protest gun violence.
The event is the brainchild of EMPOWER, the Woman’s March youth branch, and will take place exactly one month after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It’s scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in every time zone and last for 17 minutes — one for each victim who lost their life in the massacre. It includes elementary schools to colleges and universities. Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1767175080245694/
March 24 March For Our Lives
Students who survived the shooting in Florida are also planning to protest in Washington, D.C. on March 24 at an event organized by March For Our Lives. Students will converge to say the nation can no longer wait to tackle issues of school safety and gun control reform. They’re asking that like-minded folks who can’t make it to the nation’s capital stage solidarity marches in their own communities. https://www.marchforourlives.com/
April 20 National Day of Action Against Gun Violence in Schools
Another national walkout is slated for April 20, the nineteenth anniversary of the Columbine shooting in Colorado, organized by the Network for Public Education. On Friday, April 20th students will attend school and then walk-out at 10:00 am to sit outside the school and peacefully protest. They are encouraged to speak their minds. “We are students, we are victims, we are change.” https://networkforpubliceducation.org/…/join-us-day-action-…
Thank you to Action Annapolis for providing this information!
