Riva man sentenced to 10 years for domestic violence

Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Edward William Dicey, 21, of Riva, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs to 10 years in prison for the first degree assault and false imprisonment of his girlfriend.

“Mr. Dicey carried out this brutal assault for hours on end,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I’m grateful to Judge Wachs for passing a lengthy sentence and teaching this young man the true meaning of justice.”

Dicey became enraged upon learning that his ex-girlfriend initiated a relationship with his friend. Believing it was his current girlfriend’s fault that his previous relationship ended, Dicey began assaulting her on June 24, 2017 and into June 25, 2017.

Dicey repeatedly strangled the victim while pounding her head and body against the walls of his home. The victim reported losing consciousness multiple times.

On June 25 at approximately 6:30 PM, Anne Arundel County Police responded to Anne Arundel County Medical Center, and observed that the victim had multiple cuts, abrasions, and bruising on her neck and arms. The victim also reported that she was suffering from severe headaches and back pain.

Dicey pleaded guilty to first degree assault and false imprisonment on December 4, 2017. He was sentenced to 30 years suspend all but 10 years of active incarceration, and 5 years of supervised probation upon release.

Judge Michael Wachs presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Setzer prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

