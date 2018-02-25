Police identify couple found slain in Odenton home

This is an update to a story initially published on February, 225, 2018.

On Sunday, February 25, 2018 at approximately 7:05 a.m., Anne Arundel County Western District officers responded to the 2000 block of Brigadier Boulevard in Odenton for two persons that had been shot. A resident of the home called 911 after finding the victims. Upon arrival officers located an adult female and an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s). Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced both subjects deceased. The male victim was identified as Charles James Edward Jackson, a fifty-five year old male, and the female was identified as his wife Veronique Crystal Jackson, a forty seven year old female, both from the 2000 block of Brigadier Boulevard.

Homicide detectives arrived on scene and worked throughout the day and evening with Evidence Technicians in collecting numerous items of evidentiary value. A canvass of the area was completed where several witnesses were identified and interviewed. Several family members responded to the Criminal Investigation Division and were cooperative with the ongoing investigation. The victims will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) where an autopsy will be completed on Monday, February 26, 2018 to determine the exact cause and manner of death. Preliminary facts gathered from witnesses coupled with evidence within the crime scene indicate this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

As the investigation continues to develop the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on the suspicious deaths of Charles and Veronique Jackson to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone with information that wishes to remain anonymous can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Source : AACoPD

