Pathways Music Fest on tap for March 2nd

Check out the best teen bands in the area from Priddy Music Academy at the annual Pathways Music Fest with great music, new friends, food, and games at this middle school-only concert.

Fetauring Rapid Fire, ZEE Band, and Savage Cabbage

Get tickets today for your middle schoolers and their friends to rock out to their favorite local bands and celebrate Pathways’ 25th Anniversary supporting substance use care and education in our community. This event will sell out quickly!

Pathways Music Fest

March 2, 2018 from 6:30-9 pm

Severna Park Community Center Gym, Severna Park, MD 21146

For more information and to register https://give.aahs.org/pathwaysmusicfest.

Chaperones and event support are provided by Parenting for a Different World. Ticket scholarships are available for those in need. For more information, please contact Carrie O’Meara at [email protected].

