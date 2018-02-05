Pasadena crash kills one, injures two

On February 2, 2018 at approximately 8 PM officers responded to a single vehicle accident on Pinehurst Road near Oakdale Road in Pasadena. Initial investigation found that the vehicle, a 2013 Honda Civic, was northbound on Pinehurst Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, left the roadway, and struck a tree. All three occupants were transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. The driver and front passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries, the rear passenger died as a result of her injuries while being treated at Shock Trauma.

The primary cause of this collision is excessive speed while alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and charges, if any, will be after review by the State’s Attorney.

The driver, Emily Teare, 21 of Pasadena, is the daughter of former Anne Arundel County police Chief James Teare. She was transported to R. Adams Cowley Shock-Trauma Center with non-life threatening conditions.

The front passenger, Sara Marquardt, 23, of Annapolis was also transported to Shock-Trauma with non-life threatening conditions.

The rear passenger, Hannah Dilda, 21 of Pasadena, was transported to Shock-Trauma where she succumbed to her injuries.

