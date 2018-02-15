Overdose in Giant parking lot leads to hazmat incident

UPDATE FROM AFD: Upon further investigation the chemical substance found has been identified as Sodium Azide. According to the CDC “Sodium azide is a rapidly acting, potentially deadly chemical that exists as an odorless white solid.” It is unknown as to how the Patient came in possession of this chemical. Proper precaution was taken and the chemical was contained. Fire Department personnel, apparatus, and hospital ER staff having direct contact with the patient have all be decontaminated. All uniforms have been disposed of and all personnel received new uniforms. No reported injuries to fire personnel or hospital staff. All units have cleared the scene, and hospital. The Patient remains in critical condition. No further information at this time.

At 5:00 pm this afternoon, Annapolis and Anne Arundel Fire Department units were dispatched for an overdose in the 900 block of Bay Ridge Rd in the Giant Food parking lot.

On arrival, Fire Department personnel noticed a white powdery chemical substance, that had been ingested by the patient and was visible in the car.

The Annapolis Hazmat team was dispatched to the scene to investigate the substance found in the vehicle. At this time it is unknown as to what the powdery chemical substance is.

The patient was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center in critical condition.

Fire Department personnel involved in the incident have all been taking to Anne Arundel Medical Center for decontamination and evaluation.

At this time there are no reported injuries to any personnel and this is an ongoing investigation.

