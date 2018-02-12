One-Stop Statewide licensing portal makes its debut

Following through on Governor Larry Hogan’s promise to improve access to government services for all Marylanders, the Maryland Department of Information Technology (DoIT) today unveiled a new statewide licensing portal. Known as Maryland OneStop and available at onestop.md.gov, the portal provides a single point of entry for citizens to access all offices of state government that issue licenses or permits, from hunting licenses and fishing permits to drivers’ licenses and commercial permits.

“Our administration is fully committed to doing everything we can to make state government more efficient and easier to interact with – and with today’s launch of Maryland OneStop, that is exactly what we are doing,” said Governor Hogan. “This exciting and innovative new portal will make the licensing and permitting process more customer-friendly for Marylanders than ever before.”

Maryland OneStop’s modern, intuitive search engine and browsing options quickly and accurately assess a customer’s needs to connect them with the right resources in the shortest amount of time. The portal’s customer-friendly search results format allows users to quickly view Approval Time, Validation Period, Application Cost, and Average Completion Time in a single snapshot for each license or permit.

“At DoIT, we take Governor Hogan’s commitment to making sure that Maryland is open for business to heart daily. The new Maryland OneStop Licensing Portal is proof of our commitment to bring additional convenience and options to citizens accessing state services by providing digital tools that make interaction simpler and easier for everyone,” said Acting DoIT Secretary Michael Leahy.

Maryland OneStop was officially unveiled at the Hogan administration’s public cabinet meeting in Baltimore County via a video presentation, introducing citizens to the new tool:

The portal’s citizen-centric design provides various options for completing an application for a license or permit, depending on the source. These may include:

Complete an application online

Submit an application via smartphone

Download an application to fill out and send via mail

Additionally, users are provided with a “Documentation Checklist” and an “Action Items” function for maintaining their license or permit to include renewal reminders. What was once a painstaking process for many citizens and business owners is now easily managed due to the checklists provided by the portal.

Maryland OneStop is currently in beta mode. As DoIT continues to update and improve the site, all licenses and permit applications will be available in mobile form. Providing citizens with access via their personal mobile devices further improves the efficiency of the licensing process, and provides Marylanders with direct access to the services they need in the shortest amount of time. Users will be able to easily provide feedback during the beta testing process by clicking on the “Tell us what you think?” button on onestop.md.gov.

