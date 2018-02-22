Odenton teen charged with stabbing mother’s boyfriend

On February 21, 2018 at approximately 7:15 p.m. Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the 500 block of Placid Court in Odenton for the report of a stabbing.

A woman and her 17-year old son were engaged in an argument when the woman’s 38-year old boyfriend attempted to intervene.

The son, identified as Justin Gillin, then cut the boyfriend multiple times with a knife, fled the scene, and was quickly located upon police arrival. He was taken into custody without incident.

The victim suffered several lacerations about the upper body and was transported to Shock Trauma for precautionary reasons.

Gillin was charged as an adult with first and second degree assault along with reckless endangerment plus deadly weapon.

Source : AACoPD

