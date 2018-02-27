“Herrmann
“Washington

North Carolina man arrested for Glen Burnie stabbing

| February 27, 2018
Rams Head

Thomas Ray Cain of Murphy, NC

On February 24, 2018 at approximately 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a fight/stabbing in a parking lot in the 100 block of Chesapeake Center Court in Glen Burnie. Upon arrival, investigation revealed that a verbal confrontation escalated into a physical altercation. During the altercation, three people sustained non-life threatening cuts/stab wounds. All victims were transported to local hospitals where they were treated and released.

Throughout this investigation detectives were able to identify a suspect in this incident. An arrest warrant was obtained and on February 27, 2018 at approximately 1:00 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody. He has been charged with 1st degree assault, 2nd degree assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and other related charges.        

ARRESTED:

  • Thomas Ray Cain | 23 | Murphy, NC

 

 

Severn Bank

 

 

Source :

AACoPD

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»