North Carolina man arrested for Glen Burnie stabbing

On February 24, 2018 at approximately 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a fight/stabbing in a parking lot in the 100 block of Chesapeake Center Court in Glen Burnie. Upon arrival, investigation revealed that a verbal confrontation escalated into a physical altercation. During the altercation, three people sustained non-life threatening cuts/stab wounds. All victims were transported to local hospitals where they were treated and released.

Throughout this investigation detectives were able to identify a suspect in this incident. An arrest warrant was obtained and on February 27, 2018 at approximately 1:00 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody. He has been charged with 1st degree assault, 2nd degree assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and other related charges.

ARRESTED:

Thomas Ray Cain | 23 | Murphy, NC

Source : AACoPD

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB