Maryland Chili & Beer Festival in FeBREWary

Celebrate Maryland Beer and all things Maryland at The Maryland Chili and Beer Festival on February 24, 2018 from 1 pm to 5 pm at the La Fontaine Bleue (7514 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061).This 21 and older indoor event will feature more than a dozen Maryland breweries, such as Monument City Brewery Company, Hysteria Brewing Company, Calvert Brewing Company, and Reckless Aleworks, and local restaurants showing off their best chili recipes. In addition to great beer and chili, the festival will have wine and cocktails available for purchase, live music, and a variety of other food and shopping featuring all local Maryland Made vendors. $25 advance/$30 at the door admission includes signature event cup, all you care to sample tastings from participating breweries; $10 advance /$15 at the door non-sampling admission includes entrance into the event and allows for the purchase of wine and cocktails. For tickets and more information log onto www.mt.cm/maryland-chili-beer-festival.

What: Maryland Chili & Beer Festival, Presented by La Fontaine Bleue, The Made Marketplace, and Cluster and Vine

When: February 24, 2018 | 1 pm – 5 pm

Where: La Fontaine Bleue | 7514 Ritchie Hwy | Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Tickets: $25 advance/$30 at the door, admission includes signature event cup, all you care to sample tasting from participating breweries

$10 advance/$15 at the door, non-sampling admission includes entrance into the event and allows for the purchase of wine & cocktails

More Info: This is a 21+ event

