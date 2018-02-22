“Herrmann
Marshall University football player dies from New Year’s shooting, homicide detectives seek public’s help

| February 22, 2018
This is an update to a story published on January 2nd. Lawrence Aaron, a rising football star at Marshall University was one of two people shot at a Severn New Year’s party. Read original story here.

Today, February 22, 2018 the Anne Arundel County Police department was notified that Lawrence Aaron III has died from his injuries while at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

Homicide detectives are now investigating this case and are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

If anyone with information wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

