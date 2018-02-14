Marine & Maritime Career Expo returning to AHS on February 24th

Do you know a student who loves boats? The water? Science? Technology? Math? If so, you need to save this date: On February 24, 2018 the Eastport Yacht Club Foundation will bring together students and marine and maritime industry professionals for the Marine and Maritime Career Expo at Annapolis High School. Over fifty organizations will be on hand to discuss careers in the Marine Trades and the Maritime Sciences as well as educational and apprentice opportunities.

This terrific event is free for all students in Grades 6 – 12 as well as recent high school graduates and college students from the Maryland and Chesapeake Bay region.

Career Expo Highlights

Keynote speaker cartoonist Jim Toomey

Network with Professionals, Entrepreneurs, Student Peers, Colleges, Training Programs, Internship Opportunities

Hands-on Experiences

Learn about Marine & Maritime Scholarships, the MTAM Pre-Apprenticeship-Summer Internship Training Program & more

Attend Special Sessions on the vast array of marine & maritime career pathways including STEM –focused professions & Marine Trades

Win Grand Door Prizes (Pre-Registration & Completion of On-site “Career Challenge” required for eligibility).

Exhibitors from last year’s event raved about it.

“Watermark loves being involved in the career fair! Through our involvement, we have shared our maritime opportunities and career paths with hundreds of young folks. Most notably was an eager young lady who had joined our operation as a ticket agent. She continues to impress us with her management, administrative and customer service skills. We look forward to meeting the next generation of the maritime industry this February!” – Ginny Mininger, Watermark

“In Annapolis’s Back Creek, no one needs clean water and a healthy environment more than the recreational boating industry. The marinas, boating schools, and boat repair shops here face a growing need for environmentally savvy employees who can help meet government regulations and rising customer expectations. So it seemed a simple gamble for the Back Creek Conservancy to sign up for a table at the 2016 Marine & Maritime Career Fair, expecting that we might at least interest one or two students in marine environmental work. It never occurred to us that the Career Fair would yield five interns: two from Anne Arundel County high schools and three college undergraduates. Their hard work rewarded us with a very successful summer program, and they had experiences that will last for years. Without question, the Back Creek Conservancy will have a table again in 2017.” – David Read Barker, Ph.D., Chair, Back Creek Conservancy

The Career Expo is presented with support from title sponsors, the Marine Trades Association of Maryland and the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.

Saturday, February 24, 2018

Noon – 3:00 PM

Annapolis High School

2700 Riva Road

Annapolis, MD

To learn more about the event and to register, visit http://www.eycfoundation.org/programs/maritime-career-awareness/2018-career-fair

The Marine and Maritime Career Expo was started by a partnership of the EYC Foundation, Anne Arundel County Schools, and the National Sailing Hall of Fame.

The Eastport Yacht Club Foundation is a charitable arm of the Eastport Yacht Club and exists to promote participation in boating, education in the marine industry, and environmental awareness through collaborative programming, fundraising and community partnerships.

In addition to producing the Marine and Maritime Career Fair, the Foundation has a robust STEM program and offers scholarships to students for study in the marine and maritime fields.

For more information visit www.eycfoundation.org.

