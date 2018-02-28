Man overdoses, passes out, crashes car into West Street car dealership

At 12:33 pm today, Annapolis Fire Department units were dispatched to the 1700 block of West Street for a vehicle into a building.

The driver of the vehicle was found unconscious suffering from an overdose. The driver successfully received 2 doses of Narcan administered by Annapolis Police. Both driver and passenger were treated and transported with non life threatening injuries to Anne Arundel Medical Center for further evaluation.

The driver’s dog was also a passenger in the vehicle, Annapolis Police called for animal control to secure the pet, there were no reported injuries to the dog.

The building inspector was called to assess the damage of the building. It was determined that there was no structural damage. There were no reported injuries to fire personnel or civilians. Annapolis received mutual aid assistance from Anne Arundel County and Naval District Fire Departments.

Source : AFD

