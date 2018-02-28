“Herrmann
“Washington

Man overdoses, passes out, crashes car into West Street car dealership

| February 28, 2018
Rams Head

At 12:33 pm today, Annapolis Fire Department units were dispatched to the 1700 block of West Street for a vehicle into a building.

The driver of the vehicle was found unconscious suffering from an overdose. The driver successfully received 2 doses of Narcan administered by Annapolis Police. Both driver and passenger were treated and transported with non life threatening injuries to Anne Arundel Medical Center for further evaluation.

The driver’s dog was also a passenger in the vehicle, Annapolis Police called for animal control to secure the pet, there were no reported injuries to the dog.

The building inspector was called to assess the damage of the building. It was determined that there was no structural damage. There were no reported injuries to fire personnel or civilians. Annapolis received mutual aid assistance from Anne Arundel County and Naval District Fire Departments.

Severn Bank
Source :

AFD

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«