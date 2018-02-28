Man flown to hospital after Eastport assault

On February 28th at 5:21 p.m. officers responded to the unit block of Melrob Court for a report of an adult male victim suffering from a gun shot wound. Officers located the injured man and he was flown to an area hospital as a precaution.

The man was not shot, but does have injuries to his head. The injuries are not life threatening; and the man is believed to have been assaulted in the 1000 block of President Street earlier in the afternoon. There is no further information at this time.

Officers and Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

