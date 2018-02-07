Making a difference one coat at a time

Download (TIFF, 4.8MB)

Severna Park High School students, part of the Leadership Institute, created a partnership with theDepartment this winter season. Their goal was to join efforts in gathering lightly used coats and jackets to distribute to county residents in need.

The school leadership project was led by two Leadership 3 students, Nick Plummer and Sawyer Phillips, both seniors at SPHS. The boys were grouped with multiple other Leadership 1 and 2 students: Chloe Nagel, Rachel Reed, Lauren Campbell and Jacob Russel. As a team, they contacted outside sources, utilized social media for advertising campaigns and conducted daily morning announcements to the school community.

As a whole, the project was a huge success. Donation totals county-wide proved strong and that of Severna Park High School’s contribution held a significant portion of that. Cpl. James Shiloh was the student’s contact officer over the course of the project, having served as an outside law enforcement adviser for Plummer and Phillips in previous years.

Following the project’s collection period, Shiloh stated “Over 700 jackets and miscellaneous gloves, scarves, hats, shoes and regular clothing were collected.” Looking back on the 2017 project, Shiloh later added “It was a true united team across many different organizations that helped bring warmth to those in need within our community.”

As the semester comes to a close, Plummer and Phillips further reflect with their team of students on the significance of work they had done, as well as the importance of serving the community every chance one gets. Plummer stated “Our goal is to educate and reinforce the importance of serving the community. From the very beginning, we simply wanted to show these students the impact one can make by bringing the community together. We are so glad that our neighbors can have a warmer winter now, and for years to come.”

