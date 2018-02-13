MacMullan taps longtime educator to lead election team

County Council Candidate Scott MacMullan, who is running for Councilman Chris Trumbauer’s open seat, is pleased to announce that Linda Hicks-Boyd, Ed.D. has joined the team as Chairwoman.

“I think Scott will make a wonderful Councilman who can fight for all communities here. I am especially grateful that Scott will use his skills and experience in our community to fight for equity in our school system.”

A native of Annapolis, Dr. Linda J. Hicks Boyd is the daughter of the late Evelyn J. and James M. Hicks.

Linda entered first grade in 1952, the year the new Parole Elementary School opened. Later she attended Wiley H. Bates High School where she was active in the student government, played in the concert band, performed as drum majorette in the marching band, and was a member of the Xinos, a high school sorority sponsored by Phi Delta Kappa Sorority, Inc. In the early 60’s, during the civil rights movement, young Dr. Boyd joined the civil rights non- violent movement and participated in Annapolis demonstrations. Selected as a debutante Linda was presented at the Annapolis Chapter of Links, Inc. Cotillion in 1964, the same year that she graduated from Wiley H. Bates High School.

In 1964’ she entered Morgan State University, majored in elementary education and graduated in 1968. After graduation from Morgan State, Dr. Boyd began an extensive career teaching elementary school in Anne Arundel County. Earning the title of highly respected educator, Boyd’s professional roles have included: classroom teacher, math resource teacher, community liaison, assistant principal and principal, coordinator of early childhood, director of school improvement for Anne Arundel County regional director/ elementary supervisor in Carroll County and director of schools under the Maryland Department of Education’s Reconstitution Program.

Over the years, Dr. Boyd has remained active in the community and loyal to her place of worship-St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. A member of the Annapolis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Annapolis Chapter of Links, Inc, and chairman of the Wiley. H. Bates Legacy Center Board of Directors, Linda Boyd continues to serve as a leader in her community.

Additionally, Dr. Boyd has served as adjunct professor at Notre Dame College, Goucher College, Sojourner Douglass College and supervisor of administrative interns at McDaniel College. Currently she is an adjunct professor for the Center of Teaching and Learning at Bowie State University.

Dr. Boyd holds a Master of Science Degree from Bowie State University in Elementary Education Supervision and Administration, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Nova University.

Dr. Boyd is the proud mother of one daughter, Kimberly and one granddaughter, Micah.

You can learn more about Scott MacMullan and his campaign by visiting www.electscottmac.com or following on Facebook at: facebook.com/electscottmac

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS