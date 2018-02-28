Library’s Gold Star Collection to be housed at AACC during construction of Annapolis library

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library and Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) announced that the library’s special historical Gold Star Collection was moved on Friday, February 26 to Anne Arundel Community College’s Truxal Library as preparations begin for construction of the new Annapolis Library.

The Gold Star Collection is comprised of more than 1,000 books, articles and other historical and genealogical materials that document the economic, social, political, cultural, religious and military history of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. The collection is considered a vital resource for local historians and researchers.

“The partnership with Anne Arundel Community College will allow us to keep this valuable resource accessible during the construction of the new library. We look forward to moving the collection to its new home in the Maryland Room in early 2020,” said Library CEO Hampton “Skip” Auld.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to house the Gold Star Collection at AACC’s Truxal Library during construction of the new Annapolis Library,” said Cindy Steinhoff, AACC Director of Library Services. “A new library is always great news and we look forward to seeing the modern building,” she added.

In the meantime, Steinhoff reminds community members that they are always welcome to take advantage of Truxal Library’s services, including research assistance and onsite access to the library’s electronic resources. County residents can get a Truxal Library card, borrow books and even take advantage of one of the library’s quiet and collaborative study spaces.

The Annapolis Library will close on March 31, to be replaced by a new 32,500 square-foot-facility on the same campus. The new library will feature a tech zone, community living room, collaborative study spaces, expanded children’s area, vending café and large meeting room. The facility is expected to reopen in late 2019 or early 2020.

