Library to host many events to celebrate Black History Month

Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs to celebrate African American History Month.

Lunch and Learn: Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitors Center

Monday, February 5 at noon at the Annapolis Library

Enjoy a virtual tour of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center.

Jazzy Storytime

Monday, February 5 at 6:30 pm and Tuesday, February 6 at 10 am at the Deale Library

Celebrate the rich culture of Jazz music with stories, songs and a fun craft!

Legends of the Black High-Story Moon: W.E.B. DuBois and the Shaping of American History

Tuesday, February 6 at 7 pm (Odenton Library)

Thursday, February 8 at 6:30 pm (Glen Burnie Library)

Master Storyteller Bill Grimmette has assembled an interactive and educational program that unveils rich “high-stories” of Africans in America.

Author Visit: Rev. Stephen Tillett

Tuesday, February 6 at 6:30 pm at the Severna Park Library

Author Stephen Tillett, President of the NAACP Branch in Anne Arundel, will present his book: Stop Falling for the Okeydoke: How the Lie of Race Continues to Undermine Our Country.

African American Folktales and Crafts

Wednesday, February 7 at 6:30 pm at the Severn Library

Travel back to Kunta Kinte’s childhood homeland through traditional folk tales from Africa.

Movie Time: Hotel Rwanda (PG-13)

Thursday, February 8 at 6:15 pm at the Severna Park Library

Fun with Animal Folktales

Saturday, February 10 at 2 pm at the Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library

Enjoy Master Storyteller Janice the Griot as she brings animal folktales to life with song, movement and audience participation.

BATALA, Afro-Brazilian Women’s Band

Saturday, February 10 at 3 pm at the Crofton Library

Learn about Brazil’s dynamic Afro-Bahian culture and samba reggae music through this fascinating and diverse women’s drumming band.

Family Legacies: Faith, Fields and Stitches

Saturday, February 17 at 10 am at the Linthicum Library

Northern Arundel Cultural Preservation Society (NACPS) will present members from the Gaither, Matthews, Sewell, Simms and Spencer families, all representing multi-generational life in Northern Anne Arundel County, 1850 to present.

Drum Circle Facilitation

Saturday, February 17 at 2 pm at the Maryland City at Russett Library

Join the celebration of drumming with other enthusiasts, using organized rhythms to enhance both drumming and listening skills.

Oh Freedom Over Me

Tuesday, February 20 at 6:30 pm at the Riviera Beach Library

Travel to the advent of the Civil Rights Movement with Rosa Parks as portrayed by Master Storyteller Janice the Griot.

Book Discussion: Sula by Toni Morrison

Wednesday, February 21 at 2 and 7 pm at the Deale Library

Jazz Quintet

Thursday, February 22 at 6:30 pm at the Broadneck Library

Enjoy and listen to a variety of jazz standard pieces.

Tuskagee Airman Charlie McGee

Saturday, February 24 at 2 pm at the Crofton Library

Colonel Charles McGee, a highly decorated Tuskegee pilot, will talk about his life from entering the Tuskegee University to flying in three wars.

Musical Journey Through Africa

Wednesday, February 28 at 7 pm at the Brooklyn Park Library

Enjoy a taste of West African culture through games, dances and songs.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB