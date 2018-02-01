Library to host many events to celebrate Black History Month
Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs to celebrate African American History Month.
Lunch and Learn: Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitors Center
Monday, February 5 at noon at the Annapolis Library
Enjoy a virtual tour of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center.
Monday, February 5 at 6:30 pm and Tuesday, February 6 at 10 am at the Deale Library
Celebrate the rich culture of Jazz music with stories, songs and a fun craft!
Legends of the Black High-Story Moon: W.E.B. DuBois and the Shaping of American History
Tuesday, February 6 at 7 pm (Odenton Library)
Thursday, February 8 at 6:30 pm (Glen Burnie Library)
Master Storyteller Bill Grimmette has assembled an interactive and educational program that unveils rich “high-stories” of Africans in America.
Author Visit: Rev. Stephen Tillett
Tuesday, February 6 at 6:30 pm at the Severna Park Library
Author Stephen Tillett, President of the NAACP Branch in Anne Arundel, will present his book: Stop Falling for the Okeydoke: How the Lie of Race Continues to Undermine Our Country.
African American Folktales and Crafts
Wednesday, February 7 at 6:30 pm at the Severn Library
Travel back to Kunta Kinte’s childhood homeland through traditional folk tales from Africa.
Movie Time: Hotel Rwanda (PG-13)
Thursday, February 8 at 6:15 pm at the Severna Park Library
Saturday, February 10 at 2 pm at the Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library
Enjoy Master Storyteller Janice the Griot as she brings animal folktales to life with song, movement and audience participation.
BATALA, Afro-Brazilian Women’s Band
Saturday, February 10 at 3 pm at the Crofton Library
Learn about Brazil’s dynamic Afro-Bahian culture and samba reggae music through this fascinating and diverse women’s drumming band.
Family Legacies: Faith, Fields and Stitches
Saturday, February 17 at 10 am at the Linthicum Library
Northern Arundel Cultural Preservation Society (NACPS) will present members from the Gaither, Matthews, Sewell, Simms and Spencer families, all representing multi-generational life in Northern Anne Arundel County, 1850 to present.
Saturday, February 17 at 2 pm at the Maryland City at Russett Library
Join the celebration of drumming with other enthusiasts, using organized rhythms to enhance both drumming and listening skills.
Tuesday, February 20 at 6:30 pm at the Riviera Beach Library
Travel to the advent of the Civil Rights Movement with Rosa Parks as portrayed by Master Storyteller Janice the Griot.
Book Discussion: Sula by Toni Morrison
Wednesday, February 21 at 2 and 7 pm at the Deale Library
Thursday, February 22 at 6:30 pm at the Broadneck Library
Enjoy and listen to a variety of jazz standard pieces.
Saturday, February 24 at 2 pm at the Crofton Library
Colonel Charles McGee, a highly decorated Tuskegee pilot, will talk about his life from entering the Tuskegee University to flying in three wars.
Musical Journey Through Africa
Wednesday, February 28 at 7 pm at the Brooklyn Park Library
Enjoy a taste of West African culture through games, dances and songs.
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB