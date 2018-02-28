Libraries to celebrate Women’s History Month

The Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Author Visit: Katia Ulysse

Saturday, March 3 at 2 pm | Broadneck Library

Haitian born fiction author Katia D. Ulysse will present her powerful novel “Mouths Don’t Speak,” a harrowing journey into national and personal devastation that threatens to rip a family apart following the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

Women’s History Month Bilingual Storytime

Tuesday, March 6 at 10:30 am | Glen Burnie Library

Listen to stories about amazing women in English and Spanish, sing fun songs and enjoy making a craft with our guest Maria Casasco, Director of Immigrant & Multi-Cultural Affairs for the Office of the County Executive.

Fly Girls: Women Aviators in World War II

Tuesday, March 6 at 7 pm | Odenton Library

Join lecturer Bruce Kagan for this stirring historical presentation on the little known heroic contribution brave women made to win WW II. These women were the first female pilots of US military aircraft. Their story is of women past, present, and future.

MACC Women Opening Closed Paths in your Library

Tuesday, March 13 at 6:30 pm | Annapolis Library

Connect with women of the community to discuss self-esteem and confidence, and learn about resources for victims of domestic violence. Program in Spanish.

Lunch and Learn: Spring into Fashion

Wednesday, March 14 at noon | Annapolis Library

Join us as we share tips and tricks on making your wardrobe work for you. Enjoy seeing spring/summer colors, fabrics, makeup and accessories.

Café Connection

Monday, March 19 at 6:30 pm | Deale Library

Connect with women in your community and test your cupcake decorating skills! Learn cake decorating tips from Honey Hive, Cakes by Rachael; then decorate your own cupcake creation while socializing and enjoying refreshments. Cupcake supplies will be provided.

Women’s Day Out at the Glen Burnie Library

Saturday, March 24 at 11 am | Glen Burnie Library

Tired? Take a break…Enjoy a Zumba session, learn useful nutrition tips, and relax with a short meditation. This day is just for you!

Who Wants to Be an Astronaut?

Saturday, March 24 at 3 pm | Crofton Library

Blast off with award winning actress and Smithsonian Scholar Mary Ann Jung as she presents America’s first female astronaut in “SALLY RIDE – WHO WANTS TO BE AN ASTRONAUT?” Learn about Dr. Sally Ride’s journey and challenges, and then participate in a space shuttle themed game show for out of this world fun!

It Can Happen Next Door: Human Trafficking in our Area

Wednesday, March 28 at 6:30 pm | Severn Library

Join us for a panel discussion on human trafficking, local efforts to combat it, and ways to support survivors. Featured guests include two leading advocates against human trafficking, Anne Arundel County Police Chief Tim Altomare and Dash 4 Dignity 5k Race Director Althea Whieldon.

Mama Hearts and Tiny Toes Baby Shower

Saturday, March 31 from 2-4 pm | Brooklyn Park Library

Honoring women with a baby on the way! Celebrate this special time with your friends and treat yourself.

