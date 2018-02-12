Key School asked to address allegations of sexual misconduct spanning more than a decade

An online petition started on February 8th has gained 163 signatures asking the elite Key School to investigate a culture of inappropriate relationships between faculty and students dating back to the 1970s.

We were students. We were teachers. We were administrators. We are friends, brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers. We have all been affected by the culture of silence surrounding past sexual misconduct at The Key School. We call on the administration and Board of Trustees of the Key School to address any physical, emotional, and moral injury sustained by its students. We call for an investigation to insure that appropriate safeguards are in place to make sure that the mistakes of the past are never repeated. We call on the school to create an environment where truth and reconciliation are possible, and to support all survivors on their path to healing. We stand together.

One Key School former student, Carolyn Surrick was compelled to make a post on her Facebook page after seeing the gymnasts testify against the abused of Dr. Larry Nassar. Reading through the comments it appears that the allegations span more than a decade and involve upper and lower schoolteachers as well as camp counselors. Behavior is alleged to have included sexual misconduct as well as drugs and alcohol. Several commenters have indicated that some of the former students have maintained lists of faculty involved along with lists of the victims. A hashtag #KeyToo has been used to identify social media posts related to the allegations.

Key School has responded by sending a letter from the Head of School, Matthew Nespole and Chair of the Board of Trustees, Joe Janney promising to investigate.

Dear Members of the Key School Community, We are aware of recent social media activity relating to the allegations of inappropriate behavior and relationships between former faculty members and students in the 1970s and 1980s. The School is deeply concerned by these reports and will investigate them immediately and without delay. Key is launching a thorough and transparent third party investigation of any reported sexual misconduct, while respecting the wishes of any potential victims.

Once the parameters of the investigative process are in place, we will be in contact with you and all members of the Key community to provide more information about the process and the resources for information sharing. The safety and well-being of all students, alumni, parents, faculty, and staff is the School’s highest priority. We look forward to your support and cooperation as we take these necessary steps to do the right thing for Key School and all members of the Key community. Regards, Matthew Nespole

Head of School Joe Janney

