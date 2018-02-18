Junior League to host Cash Bash fundraiser

Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. will host its Cash Bash fundraiser event on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. at Union Jack’s British Pub Annapolis, MD location.

Open to the public, two-thirds of the proceeds from Cash Bash will benefit the community programs of Junior League of Annapolis. The winner of a random drawing will take home the remaining one-third of the ticket sales. Union Jack’s will provide extended happy hour drinks and food specials.

Tickets are $35.00 each in advance. There are only 200 tickets available. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door for $40. The more tickets that a person has, the greater the odds are of winning!

“Junior League of Annapolis is very excited to host Cash Bash next month at Union Jack’s of Annapolis for the third year in a row. This fun and social evening out is a wonderful reason to enjoy food and drinks with friends while trying your luck at winning some money! All proceeds of this event benefit the programs of Junior League of Annapolis. Come out and support our wonderful cause while potentially winning one-third of the evening’s ticket sales!” says

Ms. Gretchen Davis and Natalie Phillips, Gala Committee Co-Chairs.

For more information about this event, please contact [email protected]. You may also contact Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. at 410-224-8984 or visit www.jlannapolis.org.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS