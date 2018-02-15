JOSEPH, Patty Smyth & Scandal headed to Rams Head On Stage

“Herrmann
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Mike Doughty of Soul Coughing

Sunday, March 25

1pm | $30

*All Ages Matinee

 

JOSEPH

  1. Becca Mancari

Saturday, April 28

8pm | $33.50

 

Patty Smyth & Scandal

Monday, May 7

8pm | $49.50

 

Los Lonely Boys

Friday, June 15

8pm | $49.50

 

Dan Navarro

Friday, August 10

8pm | $22.50

 

Comedian Tom Papa

Wednesday, August 24

8pm | $37.50

 

7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

Saturday, September 15

9pm | $30

 

Three Dog Night (Show Added)

Wednesday, October 10

8pm | $95

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

02/15 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Phillip “Doc” Martin

02/16 Rubix Kube

02/17 The Association

02/18 John Oates of Hall & Oates

02/19 David Cook

02/20 Jefferson Starship

02/21 Robert Stevenson of A Silent Film: All Good Things Tour w. I Am Strikes

02/22 Parsonsfield

02/23 Nick Moss Band

02/24 Rachael Yamagata: Songs -Stories – Solo Tour *All Ages Matinee

02/24 Keiko Matsui

02/25 Oleta Adams

02/26 Uriah Heep

02/27 + 28 Graham Nash

03/01 Trevor Hall: A Night In The Village Tour

03/02 White Ford Bronco

03/03 Comedian Robert Klein

03/04 Suzy Bogguss

03/05 Tab Benoit

03/06 Jim Belushi & The Board of Comedy

03/08 Comedian Colin Quinn: One In Every Crowd

03/09 Four Bitchin’ Babes

03/10 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

03/11 The Zombies w. Edward Rogers

03/12 PETER & JEREMY: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy

03/13 Ladysmith Black Mambazo

03/14 The Zombies w. Don DiLego

03/15 Lee Ann Womack: All The Trouble Tour

03/16 Trent Harmon

03/17 Cris Jacobs

03/18 Luke Pell *All Ages Matinee

03/18 Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson w. Tony Furtado

03/19 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of… Stevie Wonder

03/20 Rams Head Promotions Presents Robin Trower at Maryland Hall

03/20 Die Laughing Productions Presents Smooth Criminal: A Murder Mystery Musical Tribute feat. 98 Rock’s Justin Schlegel

03/21 Marc Broussard

03/22 Hot Blooded: The Foreigner Experience

03/23 Valerie June

03/25 Mike Doughty *All Ages Matinee

03/25 The Fabulous Thunderbirds

03/27 Al Jardine: A Postcard From California From the Very First Song with a Founding Member of the Beach Boys

03/28 Mike + The Mechanics: The “Let Me Fly” Tour

03/31 Sweet Crude *All Ages Matinee

03/31 Hot Tuna

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

