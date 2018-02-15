JOSEPH, Patty Smyth & Scandal headed to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Mike Doughty of Soul Coughing
Sunday, March 25
1pm | $30
*All Ages Matinee
JOSEPH
- Becca Mancari
Saturday, April 28
8pm | $33.50
Patty Smyth & Scandal
Monday, May 7
8pm | $49.50
Los Lonely Boys
Friday, June 15
8pm | $49.50
Dan Navarro
Friday, August 10
8pm | $22.50
Comedian Tom Papa
Wednesday, August 24
8pm | $37.50
7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
Saturday, September 15
9pm | $30
Three Dog Night (Show Added)
Wednesday, October 10
8pm | $95
UPCOMING SHOWS:
02/15 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Phillip “Doc” Martin
02/16 Rubix Kube
02/17 The Association
02/18 John Oates of Hall & Oates
02/19 David Cook
02/20 Jefferson Starship
02/21 Robert Stevenson of A Silent Film: All Good Things Tour w. I Am Strikes
02/22 Parsonsfield
02/23 Nick Moss Band
02/24 Rachael Yamagata: Songs -Stories – Solo Tour *All Ages Matinee
02/24 Keiko Matsui
02/25 Oleta Adams
02/26 Uriah Heep
02/27 + 28 Graham Nash
03/01 Trevor Hall: A Night In The Village Tour
03/02 White Ford Bronco
03/03 Comedian Robert Klein
03/04 Suzy Bogguss
03/05 Tab Benoit
03/06 Jim Belushi & The Board of Comedy
03/08 Comedian Colin Quinn: One In Every Crowd
03/09 Four Bitchin’ Babes
03/10 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
03/11 The Zombies w. Edward Rogers
03/12 PETER & JEREMY: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy
03/13 Ladysmith Black Mambazo
03/14 The Zombies w. Don DiLego
03/15 Lee Ann Womack: All The Trouble Tour
03/16 Trent Harmon
03/17 Cris Jacobs
03/18 Luke Pell *All Ages Matinee
03/18 Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson w. Tony Furtado
03/19 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of… Stevie Wonder
03/20 Rams Head Promotions Presents Robin Trower at Maryland Hall
03/20 Die Laughing Productions Presents Smooth Criminal: A Murder Mystery Musical Tribute feat. 98 Rock’s Justin Schlegel
03/21 Marc Broussard
03/22 Hot Blooded: The Foreigner Experience
03/23 Valerie June
03/25 Mike Doughty *All Ages Matinee
03/25 The Fabulous Thunderbirds
03/27 Al Jardine: A Postcard From California From the Very First Song with a Founding Member of the Beach Boys
03/28 Mike + The Mechanics: The “Let Me Fly” Tour
03/31 Sweet Crude *All Ages Matinee
03/31 Hot Tuna
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
