Java & Jazz on March 11th to benefit Goshen Farm

They have the venue, they have the band, they have the food and drinks! The only thing missing is you. Enjoy some coffee and tea, an assortment sweet and savory treats, and light hors d’oeuvres while listening or dancing to The Jazz Perpetrators—”Music So Good It’s a Crime.” Wine and “specialty coffee” drinks will be available for purchase. So come on down to the Cape St. Claire Clubhouse on March 11th and get a running start on your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The Clubhouse is located at 1223 River Bay Road, Annapolis, MD 21409

This event is a small way the Goshen Farm Preservation Society thanks the community and its many supporters for their help over the last year. Of course, donations are welcomed and appreciated. All proceeds will benefit the restoration of the historic Goshen Farm House and the expansion of the educational outreach activities.

For more on this event, visit their Facebook page or their website – www.goshenfarm.org.

Java & Jazz/Tea & Tunes

Date: March 11, 2018

Time: 3:00 until 5:00 PM

Location: Cape St. Claire Clubhouse, 1223 River Bay Road, Annapolis, MD 21409

Admission and parking: FREE

