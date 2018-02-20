Is the next YouTube star amongst us?

Do you have a crafty kid who can show how to create an art project, or an awesome gamer with a walkthrough to show off? Whatever the talent, Chesapeake Family Life is looking for local kids to embrace the spotlight and enter our “You on YouTube Contest.”

With the prevalence of YouTube in our kids’ lives, many of them are interested in starting their own video series, and this is the perfect opportunity to jump-start their video-making careers.

To enter, submit a 30-second to 1-minute video of your child or teen showcasing a product review or unboxing, or a how-to tutorial. Submit the entry by publishing a video on YouTube or Instagram, then tagging Chesapeake Family on Facebook @ChesapeakeFamilyMagazine, Instagram @Chesapeake_Family, or emailing the clip or link to [email protected].

The winner will receive a GoPro Hero5, courtesy of Camp Wabanna.

Entries will be accepted through Mar. 31, 2018.

