Hospice Gala offers a taste of French Polynesia

Hospice of the Chesapeake turned to an exotic heart-shaped island to set the mood for its largest fundraiser of the year, answering the call to come away to “A Night on the Isle of Moorea: Gala 2018.”

Believed to have inspired the mythical Bali Hai from James Michener’s “Tales of the South Pacific,” Moorea is the most scenically striking island in French Polynesia. The elegant, fun-filled evening of dinner, drinks, auctions and dancing will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Hotel in Linthicum.

The lead sponsors to date include: The Wilburn Company; Greenberg Gibbons Commercial Corporation; Reliable Contracting; Anne Arundel Dermatology; Anne Arundel Medical Center; Branch Banking & Trust (BB&T); John and Cathy Belcher; Carpet & Wood Floor Liquidators; Chesapeake Palliative Medicine; Gilligan Design Group; John and Terri Hussman; Moran Insurance; Ken Stanley; Tech USA, Inc., Thomas B. Howell, Sr., Founder; UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center; What’s Up? Media; Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, LLP; and Zachary’s Jewelers.

The annual gala serves as the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser. With the generous commitment and support from this event, the hospice and palliative care nonprofit can provide “more care, more love and more heart” to families in our community living with and impacted by life-limiting illness.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities, contact Chris Wilson, Director of Advancement at 443-837-1530 or [email protected]. To purchase tickets and for a complete list of sponsors, visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/2018-gala.

