Former County Executive Leopold to run for House of Delegates

Former County Executive, John R. Leopold, has filed to reclaim a seat he once held in the Maryland House of Delegates. Leopold made his poorly kept secret official this morning when he filed for the Republican seat in legislative district 31-B.

Leopold was the Anne Arundel County Executive from December 2006 until January 2013 when he resigned his position after being found guilty of two counts of misconduct in office.

Prior to serving as County Executive, Leopold served 18 years in the House of Delegates in District 31 before it was split into two legislative districts.

District 31-B is a 2 seat district and currently is represented by Nic Kipke, a Republican and Meagan Simonaire, also a Republican.

The field is crowded. In addition to Leopold, on the Republican side are Delegate Nic Kipke and Brian Chisholm. On the Democrat side Harry Freeman has filed to run. Simonaire initially filed and withdrew citing the need to work on her career.

