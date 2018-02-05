Explore Local African American History with Annapolis Tours℠ during Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration

Annapolis Tours by Watermark is pleased to announce its first special event tour of 2018! Annapolis Tours’ African American Heritage Tour, a two-hour walking tour of Annapolis’ historic district is offered in honor of the Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration and Black History Month. The tour takes place on Saturday, February 17th at 1 pm. Watermark is proud to offer this tour to the general public during this special month and twice later this summer to continue the Bicentennial Celebration. Presented in partnership with the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation, this engaging tour covers some of the most significant events in African American history. The Bicentennial celebrates the life and times of Douglass, the first African American to gain international prominence as a social crusader.

From the Kunta-Kinte Alex Haley Memorial to the Thurgood Marshall Memorial, see Annapolis as a microcosm of Maryland African American heritage. Trace the rich history of African Americans in Annapolis with a period dressed guide who will invite guests to explore an important facet of our history and culture. Debbie Gosselin, president of Watermark says, “We are celebrating the contributions of Frederick Douglass to our country and we are proud to participate with Anne Arundel County and the State of Maryland’s Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration. We specialize in sharing the history of Annapolis, and telling the story of African American heritage and its impact in our area as a crucial collection of history. As part of a partnership developed with Leonard Blackshear years ago, twenty percent of all revenue from this tour – including from the private groups and field trips that take the tour throughout the year – goes to the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation.”

Watermark’s partnership with the Foundation was recognized by Four Rivers Heritage Area with the award for “Best New Heritage Initiative” when this tour was first introduced in 2006. This year, the tour is offered as an official part of the Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration held at various sites throughout the State of Maryland in 2018. The public is invited to take the tour on Saturday, February 17, July 7th and August 4th.

The walking tour ends at the Banneker-Douglass Museum where guests are invited to visit the museum at their leisure. The tour departs from the City Dock Information Booth at 1 Dock Street, Annapolis, MD at 1 pm. Tickets are $20/Adults, $10/Children 3-11, Free 2 & Under. A $4 child discount coupon is available online. Advanced reservations are recommended for this special event. Reservations may be made online at AnnapolisTours.com. Annapolis Tours’ African American Heritage Tour is available anytime as a private tour or for group bookings including for student field trips.

For more information, please visit AnnapolisTours.com or call 410-268-7601 x100.

