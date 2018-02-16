Drowning reported in College Creek, turns out it was a pair of Johnnies out for a swim

At 12:20 pm today, Annapolis, Anne Arundel, and Naval Academy fire department units were dispatched for “a person floating in the water not moving,” in the area of the King George Street bridge.

The call to 9-1-1 was placed by a concerned citizen driving over the bridge.

On location Fire department units were unable to locate a subject. The harbormaster, as well as multiple fire boats assisted in the search for a possible subject.

On scene, personnel were notified by Brian who is the boathouse manager that it was “2 individuals from Saint John’s College swimming.” According to Brian, they exited the water safely and did not appear to be in distress.

The Public Safety office with the college was notified and able to make contact the individuals. It was verified by the office that both individuals are safe and unharmed.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or fire personnel. Units have cleared the scene and the King George street bridge has reopened.

Source : AFD

