Don’t Suck. #SipResponsibly at Green Drinks on Tuesday

Annapolis Green’s February Green Drinks will launch a campaign to draw attention to the environmental damage that excessive use of plastic straws does to our oceans and our Chesapeake Bay. The goal is to eliminate the offer of plastic straws in local bars and restaurants, beginning with Annapolis Restaurant Week, Feb. 25 – March 3.

The emphasis will be on Annapolis Green’s newest campaign, “Don’t Suck. #SipResponsibly.” It is designed to encourage restaurant and bar patrons to refuse plastic straws and to encourage restaurant and bar operators to retrain staff so that straws are provided only upon request.

“There’s an important reason behind the campaign,” explains Annapolis Green co-founder Lynne Forsman. “More than 500 million plastic straws are used in the United States EVERY DAY. Plastic straws are not recyclable and most end up in our waterways. The Ocean Conservancy reports that at International Coastal Cleanups, volunteers have picked up more than 500,000 straws and stirrers, making straws one of the top ten items on its annual list. Plastic absorbs toxins and straws pose a real danger to animals like sea turtles, albatross and fish who mistake them for food.”

The February Green Drinks Annapolis sponsor is The Boat Life, organizers of The Boat Life Festival, a fun way to engage new families and individuals in the world of boating fun, watersports and an active outdoor lifestyle. The event, to be held in Washington, DC, Sept. 29 & 30, will feature live music, local food and drink, a unique marketplace and a hands-on approach to all things in the water.

The cost to attend is free–but donations are gladly accepted!

Green Drinks is a happy hour that gives the environmentally minded a chance to get to know one another in a fun informal way facilitating working together for a common cause: Creating a healthy, beautiful and vibrant Greater Annapolis community. We’ve been organizing Green Drinks Annapolis for over 12 years. You don’t have to drink alcohol to enjoy Green Drinks! Our gatherings, in a different location each month, feature venues that operate sustainably, and sustainable food and drink. We routinely draw from 150 to 200 environmentally conscious attendees.

Green Drinks Annapolis

Tuesday, Feb. 27

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Chart House, 300 Second Street, Eastport, Annapolis

