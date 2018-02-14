“Herrmann
“Washington

Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones are coming to Killarney House

| February 14, 2018
Rams Head

Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones Are Coming to Killarney House for two nights only, February 21st and 22nd, 2018.  Doors open at 7:30 pm with shows starting at 8:00 pm.

Tickets are $25 and are available online at www.KillarneyHousePub.com.

Irish festivals all over the United States have been host to Derek Warfield & the Young Wolfe Tones since 2007. Currently the band plays between 20 and 30 Irish festivals per year all over the country. In addition to musical performances, Derek also delivers lectures on Irish history and the history of the Irish in America. These lectures feature acoustic performances of ballads relevant to the subject matter. Perhaps most notably, the band performed at the great Milwaukee Irish Festival in 2011 – the biggest Irish festival in the world. For more details about the band, go to www.TheYoungWolfeTones.com.

Buy tickets now to see them at Killarney House, located at 584 West Central Avenue in Davidsonville, MD.

Severn Bank

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»