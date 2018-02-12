Department of Health speaks out about this year’s flu

With widespread cases of influenza and influenza-like illnesses in Maryland, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health is providing information on influenza’s impact on county health during the 2017-2018 flu season. From October 1, 2017 to January 25, 2018, 115 Anne Arundel County residents ranging in age from infants to adults over 100 years old were hospitalized due to the flu. While adult deaths are not reportable in Maryland, the health department is aware of two deaths in Anne Arundel County residents confirmed by local hospitals – both were residents over age 65. During the week of January 28, the daily average of county residents visiting emergency rooms for influenza-like illnesses was 44. The Department cannot identify the specifics of individual cases. With widespread cases of influenza and influenza-like illnesses in Maryland, the AnneCounty Department of Health is providing information on influenza’s impact on county health during the 2017-2018 flu season. From October 1, 2017 to January 25, 2018, 115 AnneCounty residents ranging in age from infants to adults over 100 years old were hospitalized due to the flu. While adult deaths are not reportable in Maryland, the health department is aware of two deaths in AnneCounty residents confirmed by local hospitals – both were residents over age 65. During the week of January 28, the daily average of county residents visiting emergency rooms for influenza-like illnesses was 44. The Department cannot identify the specifics of individual cases.

This flu season is Maryland’s worst since 2014-2015. The Department of Health continues to closely monitor school absenteeism, as well as any increases in influenza-like illnesses at long term care facilities. People at high risk of complications from the flu include children younger than 5, adults 65 years of age and older, pregnant women, and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

The majority of flu activity is due to influenza type A H3N2, although type A H1N1 and B strains are also circulating in Anne Arundel County. As is the case every season, this year’s vaccine has coverage of both type A and B flu strains.

The influenza vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself and your family from becoming severely ill with influenza. Many of those hospitalized appear to not have been vaccinated. The CDC recommends that everyone older than 6 months get the flu vaccine.

“It is not too late to get vaccinated,” said Acting Health Officer Frances Phillips. “Yearly vaccinations are important because the strains of influenza that circulate change over time. County residents are urged to get protected now by contacting their health care provider, local health department or neighborhood pharmacy to schedule an appointment.”

Burnie There will be a free walk-in flu vaccine clinic this Friday, February 9 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glen Burnie Center, 416 A Street, S.W., Glen Burnie , MD 21061. The Department of Health’s Parole (410-222-7247 ) and Glen (410-222-6633 ) health centers provide free flu vaccine to children and adults by appointment.

