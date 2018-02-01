DC United to play home game in Annapolis’ Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

D.C. United and Major League Soccer have announced the two venues for United’s home matches on Saturday, March 17 and Saturday, April 14.

United are scheduled to play the Houston Dynamo at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, Md., on Saturday, March 17 at 1:30 PM ET.

The Black-and-Red will then host the Columbus Crew SC at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., on Saturday, April 14 at 7 PM ET.

Single game tickets for these two matches go on sale to the general public Friday, February 2 at 10 AM on dcunited.com, starting at $20 for the April 14th match and $25 for the March 17 game. An exclusive pre-sale window for these two matches begins today for Season Ticket Members, after United notified Season Ticket Members in December that they would not be automatically charged for home games not played at Audi Field.

The Maryland SoccerPlex, located in Montgomery County, Maryland, has frequently served as a home venue for United in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup early round matches since 2001, including a 4-1 win against amateur side Christos F.C. on June 13 in the 2017 Open Cup.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is the home of the Navy football and men’s and women’s lacrosse teams. The field has hosted the Military Bowl presented Northrop Grumman since 2013 and has hosted the Baltimore Ravens during preseason camp. The venue will also host the National Hockey League’s Washington Capitals for a 2018 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 3.

Audi Field will open on Saturday, July 14, as United take on the Vancouver Whitecaps at 7 PM.

