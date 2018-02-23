Daily News Brief | February 23, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today's episode is sponsored by The Annapolis Home & Garden Expo

Today…A Marshall University football player who was injured in a New Year’s shooting in Severn has died. A HACA Commissioner has also passed away leaving three vacancies for mayor Buckley. George Arlotto was approved to lead AACPS for another four years. Governor Hogan made it official–he wants another four years. There are several marches planned for March and April. All that and more PLUS our picks for a jam packed weekend and your local weather from George at DMV Weather!

