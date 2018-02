Daily News Brief | February 20, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Liz Murphy from the Naptown Pint breaks a story about Alec Ross’s running mate, a sit in was staged at the White House and one may be in the works today for Annapolis High. Baltimore is the most dangerous city in America and a Stevensville man is trying to stay out of prison. Chris Tillman is coming back to the Orioles for one more season and it is National Cherry Pie Day–this one is for you Rob Timm at WRNR. All that, plus your local weather from George at DMV Weather!

