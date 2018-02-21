Crosby adds two digital program managers

Crosby Marketing Communications has announced that Matt Mazer and Jamie Heathcote have joined the agency as Associate Digital Program Managers, working on paid search, email campaigns, analytics and optimization programs. They will be based in Crosby’s Annapolis, Md., headquarters.

Matt Mazer joins Crosby from Omnitracs, a fleet management software company, where he was an Account Manager. He also worked at Telemundo Media, the Hispanic-focused division of NBCUniversal, as a Digital Research Analyst in New York City. Mazer graduated from Penn State with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Telecommunications and a minor in Psychology.

Jamie Heathcote joins Crosby from Millennium Marketing Solutions, where she was a Digital Marketing Coordinator. Healthcote graduated Cum Laude from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication and Technology, and served as Assistant Editor for The Retriever Weekly, the university’s weekly newspaper.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #31 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2017 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

