Crooked Crab Brewing Company now open in Odenton

Friday, leaders from the State of Maryland and Anne Arundel County joined a crowd of craft beer enthusiasts and well-wishers at the grand opening of Crooked Crab Brewing Company at the Telegraph Commerce Center in Odenton. The company plans to produce more than 3,500 barrels per year in their new 6,100 square foot location, which includes a 2,200-square-foot taproom.

“We are excited that Anne Arundel County will now be home to a new craft brewing business,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “Crooked Crab Brewing is an example of the type of innovative company we want to locate in our County.”

Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation’s assistance to the company included helping the owners with their location search and providing guidance through the permitting and licensing processes. Crooked Crab Brewing Company’s new location at 8251 Telegraph Road is a single-story warehouse/industrial building with very close access to MD Route 32. It is there that the company plans to initially produce five varieties of beer: Crooked Cream Ale, Chuck Brown Ale, Haze for Days New England Pale Ale, High Joltage Coffee Stout, and I Fought the Claw IPA. New and seasonal releases will be coming soon.

“We are thrilled to be bringing craft beer to the Odenton community” says Crooked Crab founder Alex Josephs. “We love making great beer obviously, but we also love that we can be a gathering spot for friends and families to hang out. The warm reception we’ve gotten so far has been really fantastic.”

Earl Holman, Alex Josephs and Dan Messeca first envisioned Crooked Crab Brewing Company in 2015. The group then brought aboard navy veteran turned pro brewer, Andrew Wilkes to complete the team. The brewery will be open Thursdays, 4:00pm to 8:00pm; Fridays, 4:00pm to 10:00pm; Saturdays, Noon to 10:00pm; and Sundays, Noon to 6:00pm. Guided tours are available and The Crooked Crab Brewing Company taproom also can accommodate reserved events. For more information visit: www.crookedcrabbrewing.com.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB