County police cruiser strikes pedestrian in Pasadena

| February 5, 2018
Yesterday at approximately 7pm., an officer on patrol operating a marked police vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway on Ft. Smallwood Road near Elizabeths Landing Way in Pasadena. A witness driving northbound reported just missing the pedestrian apparently trying to cross the roadway just before he saw the southbound police car strike the pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 40-year old male from Pasadena, was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with critical injuries where he is currently in stable condition. The officer driving the car was taken to BWMC with minor injuries.

The primary cause of the crash was the pedestrian’s failure to yield to vehicular traffic when crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk or intersection. Neither speed nor alcohol is believed to be contributing factors. The officer, Patrolman Beavers, is a five year veteran with the police department. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld until family is notified.

