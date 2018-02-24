County Firefighters launch new website

The Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighters are excited to announce the launch of our new website. The new site offers a fresh new look and easier navigation, whether you’re visiting us from your desktop, tablet, or smart phone!

“We wanted to foster an ongoing dialogue with Anne Arundel County Citizens,” said IAFF Local 1563 President Joe Addivinola. “Folks know we’re always standing by to help their families in times of emergencies. Our goal is to tell our story to our community, whether it’s highlighting our many community service projects, bragging on our softball team, or celebrating our members.”

Please check out the new site by visiting us at annearundelfire.org.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS