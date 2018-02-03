Comptroller stops accepting returns from more area tax firms

In his ongoing effort to protect Maryland taxpayers, Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced that his office has immediately suspended processing electronic tax returns from nine tax preparers due to a high volume of questionable returns received.

“My top priority is to protect Maryland taxpayers and detecting fraudulent tax returns,” Comptroller Franchot said. “We want to make sure the tax refunds we issue are legitimate and go to the correct taxpayers. My top-notch Questionable Return Detection Team is vigilant in rooting out returns that try to cheat the state and steal money from hardworking Marylanders.”

The businesses, which have been sent written notice of the action, were identified by the Comptroller’s nationally recognized fraud unit using state-of-the-art technology that allows the Office to detect fraud. The agency’s review process provides an opportunity for blocked preparers to have their filing privileges restored.

In 2017, the Comptroller’s Office blocked suspicious tax returns at 95 tax preparation businesses in 113 locations. Since taking office in 2007, the Comptroller’s team has identified and blocked more than 88,000 fraudulent returns and intercepted and denied $190.2 million worth of fraudulent refunds.

“Watching for tax fraud schemes and fraudulent returns is a big challenge for tax administrators across the nation,” Franchot said. “My agency uses every tool available to make sure Maryland’s tax filing system is safe and accurate.”

The tax preparers blocked from filing returns are:

Magino & Associates, 18943 Red Robin Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Accurate Taxes, 616 E. Patapsco Ave., Brooklyn, MD 21225

1-866MoblTax Inc., 4812 St. Barnabas Road, Suite 6, Temple Hills, MD 20748

R & M Hannan LLC, 7751 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie, MD 21060

Rhonda’s Tax Service Inc., 5801 Allentown Road, Suite 303, Suitland, MD 20746

A & R Tax Accounting Service Inc. (aka A R TAX AND ACCOUNTING INC), 47 Peabody St. NE, Washington, DC 20011

Tax Time, 3902 Ednor Road, Baltimore, MD 21218

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, 1912 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401

Precise Tax and Accounting Service, 7521 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park, MD 20912

A complete list of all tax preparers blocked from filing returns is available at marylandtaxes.com. Taxpayers should carefully review their returns for these issues and should be suspicious if a preparer:

Deducts fees from the taxpayer’s refund to be deposited into the tax preparer’s account.

Does not sign the tax return.

Fails to include the Preparer Taxpayer Identification number “P-TIN” on the return.

If taxpayers suspect fraud, they are asked to immediately report the issue to the Comptroller’s Office by calling 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) or 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland or by emailing [email protected].

Below is a list of the tax preparers the Comptroller’s Office has blocked previously:

Anne Arundel County

Rightway Financial Services LLC, 3363 Sudlersville South, Laurel, MD 20724

Baltimore (City)

A Year Round Tax Service Inc., 5820 York Road, Ste. T200, Baltimore, MD 21212

AO Tax Services, 2307 E. Monument St.

AO Tax Services, 3231 Belair Road

A&E Tax Services, 5013 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229

B and B Tax Service, 4707 Harford Road

DE Brown, 36 E 25th St.

EB Tax Service, 2322 Monument St.

EB Tax Service, 1818 Pennsylvania Ave.

Eltonia Tax & Contract Service LLC, 8058 Philadelphia Road, Baltimore, MD 21237

EMACK Tax Service, 123 W. Saratoga St.

Express Tax Inc., 5501 York, Road, Baltimore, MD 21212

First Rate Tax Service, 28 Henley Ct., Baltimore, MD 21244

HRQT LLC, 2136 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21218

Liberty Tax Service, 3308 Greenmount Ave.

Liberty Tax Service, 503 W. Lexington St.

Liberty Tax Service, 2401 Liberty Heights Ave.

Liberty Tax Service, 1742 W. North Ave.

Liberty Tax Service, 1808 Pennsylvania Ave.

Liberty Tax Service, 2039 W. Pratt St.

Loyalty Tax Services, 4602A Harford Road

Office Tax Solutions, 2230 E. Monument St.

Office Tax Solutions, 1439 W. Patapsco Road

On-Site Tax Services, 1629 E. Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD 21231

OSE Tax Services, 5006 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21214

People Tax Service (aka Neighborhood Tax Services), 3219 Belair Road

Precise Financial, 8601 Harford Road, Ste. B, Baltimore, MD 21234.

PROTAXEM, 3104 N. Greenmount SVE, Baltimore, MD 21218

Quick Tax Service, 1809 1/2 Pennsylvania Ave., Baltimore, MD 21217

Quick Tax, 2401 Liberty Heights Road, Baltimore, MD 21215

Quick Money Tax Service, 6628 Harford Road, 2nd floor Baltimore, MD 21214

Tax Rite Services, 3406 Belair Road

Fachel Tax Service, 6331 Belair Road, Baltimore

Samuel Tax Services, 1005 North Point Blvd., Ste. 728, Baltimore, MD 21224

Security Tax & Accounting Srv LLC, 1724 Woodlawn Drive, Suite 12, Baltimore MD 21207

TA Income Tax Service, 4833 Belair Road, Baltimore

Tax Maid, 2558 Pratt St., Baltimore, MD 21223

JMD Tax Service, 2700 W. Franklin St., Baltimore

Marcjeze Tax Services, 5864 B Belair Road, Baltimore

Bodmars Tax Service, 4903 Belair Road, Baltimore

MK Tax Services and Investment LLC, 1031 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore

Neighborhood Tax Services, also known as Royal Auto Sales N Neighborhood Tax or People

Tax Services at 3219 Belair Road, Baltimore and 3226 Belair Road, Ste. A, Baltimore

Tax Relief, 5601 McClean Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21214

Chimex Tax Service, 2654 Maryland Ave., Baltimore

Jovan LLC, 5225 Harford Road, Baltimore

Taxcare , 6711 Belair Rd, Ste. B , Baltimore MD 21206

Baltimore County

Alleluia Income Tax Service, 1055 Taylor Ave., Suite 212, Towson, MD 21286

ARPL Tax Services and More, 6737 Edwards Ave., Windsor Mill, MD 21244

Hitchye Tax & Business Cons Svc, 6350 Frederick Road, Suite C, Catonsville, MD 21228

Monique’s Taxprep Services LLC, 4342 Tucker Circle, Halethorpe, MD 21227

Liberty Tax Service, 435 C Eastern Blvd., Essex

Liberty Tax Service, 201 Back River Neck Road, Middle River

Patricia’s Bookkeeping and Accounting, 227 Mysticwood Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136

Quality Tax Service, 6 Woodstream Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Robinson Tax and Bookkeeping SRV, 4812 Liberty Heights Ave., Gwynn Oak, MD 21207

REMG Inc., 8715 Windsor Mill Road, Windsor Mill

Tax Plus, 727 Northrop Lane, Middle River, MD 21220

Tax Rite Services, 90 Shawgo Court, Middle River

Phenomenal Tax Service Corp., 1055 Ingleside Ave, Ste. 100, Baltimore

Swift Pro Tax Service, 10 Pine Cone Court, Nottingham

District of Columbia

BKPR Management, 110 Q St., Washington, DC 20001

Taxtime LLC/Speedy Tax Service,1002 H St., NE Washington DC 20002

Fred Accounting & Tax Services, 760 Morton St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Swift Tax Service, 1012 H St. NE, Washington, DC, and 3905 Benning Road NE, Washington, DC

OFAB LLC, 3938 Minnesota Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20019

Harford County

Abayomi Olobatuyi, 3310 Shrewsbury Road, Abingdon, MD 21009

Montgomery County

Dem Tax and Accounting Services, 2200 Predella Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20902

Dieudonne Sossoukpe, 18825 Sparkling Water Drive K, Germantown, MD 20874

Global Alliance Solution LLC, 21304 China Aster Court, Germantown, MD 20876

Integrated Multi Services, 1620 Elton Road, Ste. 204, Silver Spring, MD 20903

Japrhispanic LLC, 8626 Flower Ave. 1, Takoma Park, MD 20912

Liberty Tax Service, 11262 Georgia Ave., Wheaton

Marylis LLC, 113 Ellington Blvd., Apt. 421, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Max Tax Service, 1019 University Blvd., Ste. 102, Silver Spring, MD 20903

Metrotax Services, 2443 Linden Lane, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Money Back Tax LLC, 11120 New Hampshire Ave., Ste. 506, Silver Spring, MD 20904

One Vision First (OVF) Consulting LLC, 8120 Fenton St., Suite 301b, Silver Spring, MD

Broadview Advisors and Co., Inc., 8757 Georgia Ave, Ste. 440, Silver Spring

Tax4All LLC, 6507 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park, MD 20912

Prince George’s County

ALR Tax and Financial Services LLC, 76 Ritchie Road, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Deldan Tax and Accounting Services, 9208 Fairlane Place, Laurel

Eze Tax Service LLC, 3601 Hamilton St., Hyattsville, MD 20782

Holmes Tax Services, 6495 New Hampshire Ave., Suite 120, Hyattsville, MD 20783

ICS Tax & Accounting Service , 8855 Annapolis Rd., Ste. 205, Lanham, MD 20703

Tax Relief Solution, 13042 Old Stagecoach Road, Laurel

KLS Tax Services, 18431 Shanna Drive, Accokeek, MD 20607

Liberty Tax Service, 8020 New Hampshire Ave., Langley Park

Liberty Tax Service, 5436 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD 20747

Irene’s Taxes, 4610 Winterberry Lane, Oxon Hill

Griffin Financial, 1424 Colony Road, Oxon Hill

J & J Tax Service, 17205 Summerwood Lane, Accokeek

STES Tax Service, 5510 Cherrywood Lane, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Tax Central USA, 5515 Livingston Road, Ste. 200, Forest Heights

The Tax Store 101 LLC, 1508 Kingshill St., Bowie

Taxpoint Solutions,1401 Mercantile Ln, Ste. 383, Upper Marlboro MD 20774

Vasquez Tax Services, 2340 University Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20783

Yawn Tax and Tech Services LLC, 605 Halifax Pl, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774

Wicomico County

MD Tax Solution and Multi Services, 212 E. Main St., Ste. 208, Salisbury, MD 21801

Worcester County

Charles Multi Services, 216 Carson Court, Pocomoke City

Out-of-State

Evaniel Francois, 2124 Airport Road, Ste. 109, Naples, FL 34112

Eskindes Accounting and Tax LLC, 3379 Highway 5, Ste. K, Douglasville, GA 30135

JAE Establishments LLC, 3803 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011

MSM DBA PTS Tax Service, 6790 W. Broad St., Douglasville, GA 30134

Sky Tax Service, 5981 Columbia Pike, Ste. 202, Falls Church, VA 22041

Trinity Supermarket Inc.,105 E. Pollock St., Mount Olive, NC 28365

United Tax Pro, 6969 Richmond Hwy, Ste. 204, Alexandria, VA 22306

Valentine Tax, 328 Jefferson Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11216

Verita’s Efile Service Inc., 3 Centerview Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407, and 5720 Alameda, Baltimore, MD 21239

