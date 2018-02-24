College Fair at AACC on March 8th

Students can meet face-to-face with representatives of more than 130 colleges and universities from around the country at the annual College Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 8, in the David S. Jenkins Gymnasium at Anne Arundel Community College.

The fair is free and allows you the opportunity to talk with admissions representatives about the best preparation for specific programs, as well as the chance to learn about colleges you might not have heard about.

AACC representatives also will be on hand to talk about AACC degrees that transfer to both Maryland and out-of-state colleges, programs that lead to immediate job training, how to earn college credit while you are still in high school or other questions you might have about the college selection process, regardless of which school you plan to attend.

For information visit here, and for an up-to-date list of colleges planning to send representatives, visit here.

The website includes preparation you should complete before attending and questions you might want to ask representatives to help you find a college that is the best fit for you and your educational goals.

For questions, contact [email protected] or 410-777-1999.

