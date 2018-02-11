Cirque Zuma Zuma this Thursday at Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts will host the family-friendly “Cirque Zuma Zuma” show on Thursday, February 15 at 7:30 pm in the Main Theater. Tickets: Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by visiting www.marylandhall.org.

Americaʹs Got Talent finalist Cirque Zuma Zuma is a show for the whole family–filled with non-stop action including dance, acrobatics, tumbling, and music. Cirque Zuma Zuma features disciplined performers who are trained in Kenya and Tanzania. Many describe it as an African‐style Cirque du Soleil, combining the mysticism of Africa with the excitement of a theatrical cirque performance. With live music and percussionists, the talented cast performs an action‐packed show of pole and aerial acts, Egyptian limbo dances, South African gumboot dances, Gabonese tumbling, and South African contortionist feats which will keep the audience breathless.

For more information or to order tickets, contact the Maryland Hall Box Office at 410-280-5640 or visit www.marylandhall.org . Box office hours are Monday – Friday from noon – 5 pm. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis.

